Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Dating Again?

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck waited nearly two years to file for divorce after originally announcing their split, so it’s no surprise they’re both taking their time when it comes to moving on romantically.
The couple officially filed for divorce last week. As for reports Affleck is back in the dating game, a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that “he is not dating anyone seriously.”
But that doesn’t mean both Affleck, 44, and Garner, 45, won’t pursue other relationships moving forward. “They have not ruled that out in the future,” the source says.
Meanwhile, another source says Garner “wants to start dating.”
For much more on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s divorce, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday
No matter what comes next, Affleck and Garner will always share a bond over their children: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.
“These two have so much love for each other,” adds the source close to them. “It’s deep.”’
WATCH: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Officially File for Divorce
In fact, just days after announcing their split, Garner celebrated Easter with Affleck and their three children. The two took the kids to church, where a source said the pair seemed to be enjoying the family time.
“Both were smiling and seem happy about celebrating Easter together as a family,” a source told PEOPLE. “Jen greeted several other churchgoers with hugs and smiles.”