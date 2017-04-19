Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Dating Again?

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck waited nearly two years to file for divorce after originally announcing their split, so it’s no surprise they’re both taking their time when it comes to moving on romantically.

The couple officially filed for divorce last week. As for reports Affleck is back in the dating game, a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that “he is not dating anyone seriously.”

But that doesn’t mean both Affleck, 44, and Garner, 45, won’t pursue other relationships moving forward. “They have not ruled that out in the future,” the source says.

Meanwhile, another source says Garner “wants to start dating.”