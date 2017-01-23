Anwar Hadid Is Dating Actress and Heiress Nicola Peltz – and It’s Instagram Official!

Anwar Hadid and heiress Nicola Peltz are packing on the PDA.

Speculation that the duo’s friendship had turned romantic hit after Peltz posted flirty photos on Instagram, which only intensified when they were spotted last week holding hands in Beverly Hills. The 17-year-old younger brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid seemed to confirm the news on his own Instagram this weekend, sharing a picture of the two embracing while he holds a bouquet of white roses, presumably for his main squeeze.

Although Peltz’s back is towards the camera, Hadid made it clear who the blonde beauty was by tagging the actress in the photo.

Hadid simply captioned the black and white snap, seemingly taken in his closet by the men’s shoes and clothing seen in the shot, with flower and dog emojis.

The 22-year-old Transformers actress is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz. His net worth was estimated by Forbes to be $1.38 billion thanks to his hedge fund firm and stakes in Pepsi Co., General Electric, fast food chain Wendy’s and more.

While promoting her new television pilot, When the Street Lights Go On, at Sundance Film Festival, Peltz spoke to WWD about her new beau.

“We’re hanging out,” she shared. “Honestly, he is an angel. He’s such an amazing person.”

The actress also offered praise for his famous big sisters.

“He comes from such an amazing family,” Peltz said. “Gigi and Bella are so, so sweet. I just love his family so much. They’re feminine, strong girls. To have that around is amazing.”