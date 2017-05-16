Antonio Sabato Jr.’s Estranged Wife Cheryl Alleges He Has Drug Abuse Issues Amid Divorce Filing

Antonio Sabato Jr.’s congressional run is hitting its first speed bump.

Cheryl Sabato, the estranged wife of the former Calvin Klein model, claims he dealt with prescription drug issues during their marriage and even admitted to using crystal meth before they met, this according to divorce docs obtained by PEOPLE.

Sabato Jr. filed for divorce — citing irreconcilable differences — from Cheryl Sabato on Dec. 20 after nearly five years of marriage. The Sabatos wed on Mar. 3, 2012 and share one child together: 6-year-old son Antonio Sabato, III.

As part of her response filed on March 2, Sabato claims Sabato Jr. admitted to her in February 2016 that he “had been abusing prescription drugs following a car accident he had while driving with his daughter.” She claims Sabtato Jr. would hide benzodiazepine (which commonly take the form of anti-anxiety meds or muscle relaxers) in an empty bottle of melatonin.

A rep for Sabato Jr. did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Sabato also claims Sabato Jr. enrolled himself in a three-month rehab program in September of 2016, but only stayed for a little less than one month.

Furthermore, Sabato claims her estranged husband admitted to her in 2009 that he had “previously used ‘crystal meth’ for many years.” She says Sabato Jr. got clean after the birth of his daughter from a prior relationship.

In her declaration, Sabato said she feared “Antonio may still be struggling with drugs” and believed “it would not be safe to leave our son with him over extended periods of time (including overnights).”

According to a filing on March 6, the two sides have agreed on a custody agreement which does include language that specifically says that Sabato Jr. “shall not take any unlawful drug and/or substance, or use any lawful drug not in accordance with valid doctor’s prescription, while a minor child is in his custody, care and control.”

Last week, a judge ordered Sabato Jr. to pay $457/month in child support and $603/month in spousal support, along with a lump sum of $5,000.

Earlier this month, Sabato Jr. filed documents with the Federal Election Commission in order to challenge Rep. Julia Brownley (D-Westlake Village) in the 2018 election, reported the Los Angeles Times. He made his intent to run official on Monday.

Proud to officially announce our campaign for congress. Click the link to read the full release https://t.co/bEzJqGXVXi — Vote Antonio 2018 (@VoteAntonio2018) May 15, 2017

Throughout the 2016 election, the former Calvin Klein model voiced his support for President Trump and took the stage at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, last July.

“It is refreshing to have a candidate like Trump who is so honest about his feelings because he speaks for many of us when he says we are in a bad place,” Sabato, Jr. told PEOPLE last year.