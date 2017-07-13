Antonio Banderas Enjoys Sweet Italian Vacation with Girlfriend Nicole Kimpel After Recovering from Heart Attack

Antonio Banderas is living life to the fullest after suffering a heart attack in January.

The 56-year-old actor enjoyed a romantic trip to Ischia, Italy, earlier this week with his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel, 37 — just months after receiving a clean bill of health.

He and Kimpel were spotted out at the beach on Wednesday, with the actor flaunting his fit figure in a pair of dark swim trunks. Meanwhile, Kempel sported a long, white cover-up over her bikini.

The two later enjoyed a sweet night out at the Ischia Film Festival.

Photos of the romantic date night showed the two cuddling and kissing throughout the evening.

The sweet trip comes just months after the star was hospitalized in England after suffering chest pains while exercising in January.

He opened up about the health scare in March, reportedly saying at a film festival in his Malaga, Spain, hometown: “I suffered a heart attack on Jan. 26, but it wasn’t serious and hasn’t caused any damage.”

Banderas said he underwent a procedure to introduce three stents in his arteries, the Associated Press reported.

Kimpel seemed to be right by his side throughout the ordeal. And Banderas uploaded a Jan. 30 Instagram snap of himself and Kimpel, writing, “Enjoying nature after a startle.”

FROM PEN: How Tom Ford Found ‘Love at First Sight’—and Makes His 30-Year Relationship Last

Banderas and the Dutch financial consultant began dating in 2014, shortly after the Zorro actor’s split from Melanie Griffith. (He and Griffith were married for 18 years.)

Kimpel and Banderas have been inseparable since beginning their romance, with the actor often sharing sweet photos of his love on social media.