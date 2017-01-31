Anthony Michael Hall Sued for Assault and Battery by Neighbor After Alleged Confrontation

Anthony Michael Hall’s legal woes just got worse.

The Breakfast Club star is now being sued by Richard Samson, the actor’s neighbor, who claims Hall physically assaulted him in the courtyard of their condominium, according to a complaint filed Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In the docs, obtained by PEOPLE, Samson accuses Hall of negligence, assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional stress. Specifically, the neighbor claims Hall confronted him the building’s common area in “a rude or intimidating manner” and engaged in “offensive touching.”

The docs go on to claim Hall “assaulted, intimidated and battered” Samson, leaving him “hurt and injured in his health, strength and activities.” Samson also claims he “sustained injuries to his nervous system and person,” which continue to cause him “great mental, physical, emotional and nervous pain and suffering,” according to the lawsuit.

Hall pleaded not guilty to the charge of felony battery on Dec. 1, after an arrest warrant was issued following the alleged altercation, during which Hall is accused of breaking his neighbor’s wrist. The actor appeared in court earlier this month, where a judge ordered him to stay away from Samson and his family. A video of the alleged incident was caught on tape.

“[Hall] got into a tussle with someone else in the complex. I heard yelling out my front door and walked out to see what was going on,” Samson previously told PEOPLE. “I told him, ‘You need to calm down.’ Within two seconds, he was in my face and said some very unpleasant things to me. He then shoved me and I fell to the ground.”

Samson was in a cast for two months and is now in physical therapy for his wrist and says he knew immediately his injury was serious. “As soon as I fell on my wrist, I heard and felt it break,” he says.

The Los Angeles County D.A. charged Hall with felony battery with great bodily injury. The addition of the bodily injury charge increased the maximum jail term from four years to seven.