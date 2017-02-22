The Annies are all grown up!

Sarah Jessica Parker joined up with a host of other former Annie actresses onstage to celebrate the musical’s 40th anniversary for an Inside Edition special event airing on Wednesday.

The Sex in the City actress, who played the red-headed orphan in 1979 in one of her first acting gigs, shared the stage with dozens of former Annie actress, including Andrea McArdle, the original Annie from the 1977 Broadway production. Together, the women shared their memories of the role, and how the part shaped their lives.