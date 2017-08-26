AnnaLynne McCord Claims Southwest Airlines Discriminated Against Gay Couple and Their Daughters

AnnaLynne McCord is speaking out for a gay couple she claims where discriminated against by Southwest Airlines.

The 90210 alum wrote an open letter to the low-cost carrier on Instagram and Twitter Friday, sharing a shot of the two men and their two daughters smiling in their seats.

“Have you ever felt bullied? Have you ever been picked on? Have you ever been rejected? The one who got left out because for some reason to another person you didn’t measure up; you did not belong?” she asked Southwest in the beginning of her note.

McCord, 30, then went on to claim that the couple’s daughters were “made to feel just” that by Southwest employees, while flying recently with their dads on the girls’ first flight ever.

Though all were heading out on a family trip, McCord alleged that the Southwest employees “made it clear that these beautiful little girls and their fathers were not in fact ‘family.’ ”

“When it came time for ‘Family Boarding,’ these little girls were shown what has caused the detriment in our world; hate,” McCord wrote. “They were not allowed to board with the other families and had to watch as their fathers were told that they didn’t count as family.”

“Love is what these wonderful little girls have for their Dads. Love does not separate, it unites,” she added.

The star than asked the Dallas-based company a simple question: “Why?”

“Why would your company representatives (the desk agents boarding the plane on behalf of your corporation) believe that it is okay to reject these little girls’ love for their fathers, making them feel that they are not good enough? That their family should be left out?” she asked.

“Is that not a form of bullying? Is that not a form of hate?” McCord wondered. “I certainly wouldn’t call it love.”

Imploring the company to “provide a happy experience for all of its customers,” McCord suggested they “hire individuals who despise hate, not love; who embrace difference, not look down on it.”

“Please, don’t allow your company to promote the hate that destroys the pure innocence of the love of a child,” she concluded her note, signing it “With an Absolutely Broken Heart.”

Southwest Airlines has yet to respond publicly to McCord. Reps for the airline did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. McCord’s rep also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since McCord’s note, many users on Twitter have praised the star for being an ally to the LGBTQ community.

“Thank you for sharing. This family is a FAMILY — matches every definition of a family. Hopefully your open letter results in change,” wrote on user, who also told the airline, “I won’t EVER be flying on your airline again. Retrain your employees ASAP.”