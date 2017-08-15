People

Celebrity

Anna Faris Opens Up for First Time About Split from Chris Pratt

By @russian_ale

Posted on

Anna Faris is opening up for the first time about her split from Chris Pratt on her Unqualified podcast.

The actress, 40, gave a heartfelt message at the start of her latest episode thanking listeners for the support she’s received in the last week since announcing their separation.

“Hey dear listeners, I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I’ve been receiving, and I truly love you,” Faris said in the beginning of the pre-recorded episode.

The actress often opens up on her podcast about her personal life and talked about the upsides of her relationship with Pratt being long-distance sometimes back in May.

“My long-distance relationship with Chris, I wouldn’t describe it as that, but we do spend a lot of time apart,” Faris said. “But the advantage of that is it makes you so appreciate the time you have together, and you really, really value that. … And you don’t want to waste it fighting, and you know, like, all the minutiae. It’s a high price to pay, you know, but it is a benefit. A silver lining.”

Faris also opened up about the “loneliness” of playing a public character in the last episode before the split.

“I play a character on MOM, I play a character in movies, but I also play a public character,” Faris said. “There’s definitely a loneliness and, like, an internal element to being a performer. I feel like I have to laugh.”

Faris and Pratt announced their separation on their respective social media platforms after 8 years of marriage. The former couple’s statement asked for privacy in the joint statement for their son Jack, who turns 5 next week.

Pratt made his first public appearance Sunday night at the Teen Choice Awards and was seen earlier in the day taking Jack to church.