Anna Faris Says Opening Up about Life with Chris Pratt in Intimate Memoir ‘Feels a Little Scary’

Anna Faris is getting ready to release a memoir featuring sweet anecdotes about Chris Pratt before their split — and she feels slightly scared about it.

The 40-year-old actress opened up on the latest episode of her Unqualified podcast about the book’s release and the thought of intimate details of her life being available to the public.

“I feel really, really nervous because it feels really intimate,” Faris says about her book, also titled Unqualified, set to hit shelves in October. “I’m excited. When I first got the book deal I thought, ‘Oh, what a great adventure.’ Now that it’s getting closer, I feel, in a sense, that I got to always hide behind characters, and now this is me and it feels a little scary.”

She added, “It’s just my experiences. It’s just sort of how I felt as a really quiet kid with headgear and then suddenly being an actress in L.A. Basically how I haven’t felt comfortable in my own skin.”

The actress even talked to listeners directly, jokingly admitting that the upcoming release has her feeling like leaving the country.

“I would love it so much if you picked up my book. But please know, I am so scared. I feel like leaving the country for a while. I’m breaking into a sweat as we talk about it,” she said.

The book includes details of how the former couple fell in love on the set of their movie Take Me Home Tonight, their spur-of-the-moment marriage in Bali and the birth of their son, Jack, 5. Faris and Pratt split in August after eight years of marriage.

Pratt even penned the foreword of the book.

Faris has talked before on her podcast about the difficulties of life in the public eye.

“I play a character on Mom, I play a character in movies, but I also play a public character,” she said. “There’s definitely a loneliness and, like, an internal element to being a performer. I feel like I have to laugh.”