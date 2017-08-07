Anna Faris Opened Up About the ‘Loneliness’ of Playing a ‘Public Character’ in Last Podcast Episode Before Split

Anna Faris opened up about the loneliness of fame on her last podcast episode before announcing separation from husband Chris Pratt.

The actress, along with guest musician Josh Ostrander, discussed the downside of fame and the need to play different characters depending on the situation on the July 31 episode of her Unqualified podcast. Faris also said that she related to her guest and the “solitude” that he has in his music.

“I play a character on MOM, I play a character in movies, but I also play a public character,” Faris said. “There’s definitely a loneliness and, like, an internal element to being a performer. I feel like I have to laugh…”

When her guest said he doesn’t know how she does it and it “breaks my heart” to see “how you handle yourself in public,” Faris admitted that it’s hard.

“I play a public character. I laugh loud sometimes — maybe too loud but it is a public character sometimes. Like, if I have a red carpet thing or whatever, which I’m never comfortable, but I’m always like, ‘I’m fine!’ And it never feels like me.”

Faris on the red carpet for The Emoji Movie with the former couple’s son Jack

Faris also added that she never looks at old photos from red carpets and avoids reading reviews.

Faris and Pratt announced their legal separation late Sunday night in a joint statement detailing how they had tried hard to work things out but were “disappointed” they couldn’t.

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” the separated couple added. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Faris spoke to PEOPLE about the same issues in an interview just weeks before announcing the split.

“I don’t think that’s something, when you’re an actor, that you’re prepared for,” she told PEOPLE in July of navigating power couple celebrity with Pratt. “There are two different roles that you play — the one on-camera and the one in public. That’s the tricky part.”

The couple’s split comes after eight years of marriage. Pratt, 38, and Faris, 40, have one child together, Jack, who will turn 5 in August. The two met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and got engaged a year later before marrying in summer 2009.