Anna Faris Steps Out Without Her Wedding Ring Amid Separation from Chris Pratt

Life goes on for Anna Faris, who was photographed for the first time without her wedding ring in the wake of her split from Chris Pratt.

The Mom star, 40, was seen leaving a LA. soundstage on Tuesday dressed in a casual pair of jeans and a T-shirt.

Faris and Pratt, 38, have not yet filed for divorce. Pratt has also stepped out sans wedding ring in the wake of the split, taking the couple’s 5-year-old son Jack to church in L.A. on Aug. 13.

“We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” the couple said in a statement on Aug. 6. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Faris and Pratt — who met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and got engaged a year later before marrying in summer 2009 —stressed that Jack would remain their priority amid their split: “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” they said in their statement.

Next up for Pratt is 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and the anticipated Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Faris’ CBS comedy Mom returns in November, with her first memoir, Unqualified, still planned for an October release.