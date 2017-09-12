Angelina Jolie Says Maddox and Pax 'Worked Hard' On Set As She Jokes Kids Laughed at Her For Dressing Up

Angelina Jolie‘s kids think her red carpet style is…hilarious.

The activist and director stepped out for the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her upcoming Netflix film First They Killed My Father with all six of her children — and revealed they were laughing at her for dressing up before hitting the red carpet.

“They are excited,” Jolie told ET about her kids joining her. “I can’t tell if they’re excited or they’re more like, ‘Mom, ehh.’ ”

“I think they were laughing at us before,” she continued, pointing to close friend and First They Killed My Father book author Loung Ung. “They were laughing at both of us because they’re used to seeing us at home and we hang out in our pajamas and make breakfast.”

Jolie with Ung, Vivienne, Maddox, Pax, actor Kimhak Mun, Knox, Shiloh, Zahara and actress Sareum Srey Moch

The two also praised 16-year-old Maddox and 13-year-old Pax for their hard work on the film. Maddox helped Jolie on set and worked as executive producer while Pax was a set photographer.

“They worked hard,” Jolie said of her two oldest kids.

“It was so important for Mad, he is so used to being a big brother to all his siblings that when he was on the set it was a natural transition for him to be the big brother,” Ung added.

RELATED: Family Fun! Angelina Jolie Steps Out With Her Kids to the Toronto Film Festival

The director has brought Maddox and Pax — as well as siblings Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and Knox and Vivienne, 9 — to the premieres of her latest film, making for adorable pictures of her growing kids.

But even as she is busy with her kids and films, the longtime humanitarian activist says she will continue using her platform to speak out.

“I wake up and I see things on the news, or I see what’s not on the news, and I get very upset and I’m very conscious of what’s happening in the world,” Jolie said. “I at least feel fortunate that I have a platform to perform these issues. We all have to do our part.”

First They Killed My Father premieres Friday on Netflix.