Angelina Jolie Treats the Kids to a Book Store Shopping Spree: ‘Her Kids Are So Polite!’

Angelina Jolie is raising some avid readers.

The actress and four of her children hit up a local London bookstore on Monday, where an onlooker tells PEOPLE they indulged in a literary shopping spree. “She bought about 30 books,” says the onlooker. “Mostly coloring books, a Harry Potter book, plus some book markers and Easter-themed project books.”

Jolie was joined by her three girls — Shiloh, Vivienne, and Zahara — along with one of her boys, who the onlooker did not identify. “She was talking to the girl at the counter about how she loves to get her kids to enjoy books and loves London, as there are so many good book stores,” says the onlooker.

“She also thanked me for being considerate and sweet for letting her kid have the last copy of the Deathly Hallows. It was in my hand at the time, but I let him have it,” adds the source. “She was lovely. Her kids are so polite. Her lad came over and thanked me for letting him have the book he wanted for a school project. Called me ‘Sir.’ Nice people.”

Meanwhile, the filmmaker-actress, 41, returned to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London on Monday, where she commemorated the fifth anniversary of the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative (PSVI) she helped launch in 2012. Jolie partnered up with then-British foreign secretary William Hague to prevent the use of rape and sexual violence as a means of terror during wars and conflict.

Five years later, Jolie is promoting the Time to Act initiative to hold sexual offenders accountable for their war crimes.

“When this kind of violence and abuse happens in peacetime, we are absolutely clear it is a crime that deserves to be punished by law,” Jolie exclusively tells PEOPLE. “But when it happens in the middle of a conflict, on a mass scale, with such brutal violence, it is treated as something impossible to prevent or somehow justified by the climate of war.”

Jolie will be heading to Geneva on Wednesday to continue her humanitarian work. She will deliver the Annual Sergio Vieira de Mello Memorial Lecture at the United Nations Assembly Hall, focusing on key emerging humanitarian themes and topical issues that continue to reflect the late U.N. Brazilian diplomat’s principles, philosophy, and work.