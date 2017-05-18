Andy Cohen Drinks Amber Tamblyn’s Breast Milk: ‘That’s the Closest to a Breast I’ve Ever Been’

Andy Cohen is known for letting the drinks fly on his hit late-night Bravo talk show. But on Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 48-year-old host traded in his Fresquila for a sip of something different: guest Amber Tamblyn‘s breast milk.

The moment happened when Cohen brought up the news that Tamblyn’s husband David Cross drank her alcohol-infused breast milk.

“I had a giant glass of bourbon, my first in almost a full year,” the 34-year-old actress exclusively told PEOPLE on Monday, detailing how she celebrated her first Mother’s Day since the birth of her 3-month-old daughter Marlow Alice. “And then my next two pumping sessions ended up in my husband’s mouth, let’s be honest.”

“He was like, ‘I want to try that since the baby can’t have it,’” she continued. “He had his first breast milk…He said it was creamy. He liked it — of course he did!”

Cohen appeared interested in hearing the story on Wednesday, but before he had a chance to ask details, Tamblyn pulled out a bottle of her milk and asked if Cohen wanted a sip.

“Do you want to taste it?” she said. “I pumped when I got here earlier…from work. Want me to make you a White Russian?”

He didn’t hesitate, throwing back the bottle as Tamblyn and fellow guest Tinsley Mortimer (of The Real Housewives of New York City) cheered “Chug! Chug!”

So how did it taste?

“It’s very sweet. It’s sweet,” Cohen said, reaching for his alcoholic beverage. “And it’s good with a tequila chaser! Wow. Can I have more?”

“That’s the closest to a breast I’ve ever been,” he joked, adding it’s the first time in the eight years of the WWHL he’s done that.

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen’s Top 5 Most Revealing Plead the Fifth Answers

Tamblyn had another surprise for Cohen though. He hadn’t just drank her breast milk, he had sort of drank the breast milk of her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar Blake Lively too.

She explained: “I’ve drank Blake Lively’s breast milk. So if that went through me, you’ve technically had Blake’s and my breast milk together.”

The logic didn’t quite work out, of course, but Cohen went along with it — asking, “So does that mean I’ve done it with Ryan Reynolds? Cause that would make it better!”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday (11:00 p.m. ET) on Bravo.