And the Bride Wore Beige! Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke Get Married — Again

By @maria_mercedes

Posted on

Source: Darren Will/Instagram

Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley are married — again!

The duo — who originally got married in February — held a second wedding celebration on Saturday, according to social media posts.

“You only get married twice, once” Kirke — the sister of Girls star Jemima Kirke — captioned a shot of a dapper Badgley on Sunday.

Celebrity guests to the outdoor ceremony included Mariska Hargitay, Zac Posen and Debra Messing, the latter of which snapped a stunning photo of the Law & Order: SVU star during the dinner.

“#HappySunday #JoyfulWeekend #JoyfulWedding #Congrats to @PennBadgley and @DominoKirke. #HeresToLoveAndLife #HeresToLoveYourWholeLife. 📷: @therealdebramessing,” Hargitay wrote.

"You only get married twice, once" 🌹🌹I love you @pennbadgley

Other guests also shared snaps of the lively celebration on Instagram, including shots of Kirke in her beige wedding dress.

Happiest of wedding parties for the lovely couple.

💫 the most beautiful bride💫✨congratulations Domino you deserve the moon and the stars✨ 💕

The couple originally tied the knot in February in a small courthouse wedding in Brooklyn. They celebrated afterwards with a restaurant reception.

Kirke is a musician who also works as a doula and birth educator. Badgley famously played Dan Humphrey on Gossip Girl.