What Does Falling in Love Feel Like? Let These 11 Celebs Explain

During an appearance on the Howard Stern Show, Schumer gave some insight into how she and husband Chris Fischer became a couple. The award-winning chef is actually the brother of the actress’s personal assistant, who suggested he cook for them one night during a trip to Martha’s Vineyard.

The pair were initially friends for six months, connecting further when she and Fischer were home alone waiting for her new dog to be delivered. Things really heated up, however, when they were planning a birthday party for Schumer’s friend Rachel Feinstein.

“I got that feeling where all the blood goes to all the places,” Schumer told Stern. “It just changed.”