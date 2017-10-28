Amy Schumer’s Dad Visits Her Before Her Big Broadway Debut: ‘The Important Reviews Are in!’

Amy Schumer just got the most important review of her Broadway career.

Schumer is set to make her Broadway debut in Steve Martin’s new comedy, Meteor Shower — which begins previews on Nov. 4 — and on Saturday, the comedian posted a photo of her dad stopping by rehearsals to check up on how she’s doing.

“My dad came to watch rehearsal yesterday and loved it so the important reviews are in!” the 36-year-old wrote alongside a sweet photo of the father-daughter duo hugging in the theatre.

Martin’s adult comedy tells the story of two married couples who gather to watch a celestial event. “Two couples find themselves in a marital free-fall matched in velocity and peril only by the smoldering space rocks tearing through the sky,” reads the production notes.

@meteorshowerbwy previews begin next week.

On Saturday, the Trainwreck star also shared a video of herself joking around with the play’s director Jerry Zaks.

Pretending to be a member of the paparazzi, Schumer asks Zaks if she can get just one question. After initially waving her off and telling her to “go away,” he reluctantly agrees to answer her question.

“What’s it like to direct Hello Dolly and Meteor Shower,” Schumer asks. (The theaters where both of the Broadway shows — which are actually both directed by Zaks — are located right next to each other.)

“Oh Amy,” he says while laughing. “I’ma love you. I’ma love you.”

Schumer captioned the photo, “I love our director Jerry Zaks very much. He probably needs a lil break from me tho.”

I love our director Jerry Zaks very much. He probably needs a lil break from me tho @meteorshowerbwy

Schumer will be joined by an all-star cast, including veteran Broadway star and Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, Star Wars: Rogue One actor Alan Tudyk and comedian Keegan-Michael Key — who will also be making his Broadway debut.