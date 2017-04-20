Amy Schumer Buys $2,000 Mattress for Store Employee Who Let Her Use the Bathroom

If Amy Schumer asks to use your toilet, make sure you say yes.

The Snatched star was jogging around Chicago recently when she stopped into the local Six Corners Mattress Firm hoping for an emergency bathroom.

Sagine Lazarre, the store employee, happily pointed her towards the restroom, not realizing the desperate jogger was Schumer.

Grateful for the hospitality, Schumer walked up to Lazarre on her way out and asked which mattress was her favorite. She then bought the $2,000 mattress on the spot as a gesture of her appreciation.

RELATED: Take That, Haters! Amy Schumer Fights Back at Her Body-Shamers by Sharing Bikini Photos

The mattress came at a perfect time, as Lazarre and her daughter had just recently moved into a new apartment. It wasn’t until later that she realized the Inside Amy Schumer star was her generous benefactor.

“It’s amazing, mind blowing. I’m still shocked,” Lazarre told Chicago’s WGN News on Wednesday.

“After she left, I Googled her name. The lady that was right there talking to me is Amy Schumer. It was amazing. Unbelievable.”

Schumer’s new film with Goldie Hawn, Snatched, hits theaters May 12.