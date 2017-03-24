It can be difficult to avoid the snaps of the public and paparazzi when you’re a celebrity trying to enjoy a private night out with your significant other — but Amy Schumer has found a pretty clever way around it.

In the May issue of Glamour UK, the 35-year-old comedian opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Ben Hanisch and how he keeps her safe from unwanted attention.

“He’s very protective of me,” Schumer told the magazine. “Like, not overprotective, but if someone’s taking pictures of me or filming in a restaurant, he’ll start taking pictures of them.”

“He’s really cool,” she continued. “It’s not a problem to be around any of the sorts of people who are at these events. He takes it all in his stride. But when I say, ‘Shall we get out of here?’ he’s like, ‘Yes!’ I’m so lucky that I met him.”

Their relationship is incredibly normal — as evidenced from a story about their sex life Schumer relayed to Glamour UK.

“He yawned and it was a great excuse to stop,” she said, of an early-morning roll in the hay.

The couple has been dating for over a year after meeting on a dating app.

“Things were just really easy with him,” Schumer told PEOPLE in August about their romance. “There were no games, no waiting three days. It was clear and easy. He was so sweet. He didn’t know who I was. He’d heard my name.”

“We both weren’t looking for a relationship at the time, but something felt right from the very first night we met,” Hanisch, a furniture designer, captioned a photo of the two on Instagram in November while celebrating their year anniversary. “We ended up spending 6 days in a row together. This pic was taken in New Orleans and was the night I knew I wanted to spend my life with her.”

Schumer, whose new movie Snatched hits theaters this May 12, previously called Hanisch “the love of my life.”

The pair went went public with their then-budding relationship in January 2016, when Schumer called Hanisch her “man” after a visit to the White House. In August, she told Marie Claire that Hanisch “is the first guy who’s really been my boyfriend.”

The May issue of Glamour UK is on stands April 30.