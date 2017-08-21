Looks like American Horror Story has a new honorary cast member!

The stars of Ryan Murphy‘s hit horror anthology’s latest installment, Cult, traveled en masse to Las Vegas on Saturday to take in a Cher concert at the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino’s Park Theater.

Franchise newcomer Colton Haynes shared a number of cute Instagram snaps of his fellow cast members, including Sarah Paulson, Billy Eichner, Billie Lourd, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Grossman and more.

In one photo, the crew even poses for a shot with the iconic “Believe” singer, who can be seen standing toward the back of group.

“I can’t explain how incredible yesterday was going to see Cher with our @ahsfx #AHScult cast! And my love for torturing @billyeichner is never going to end…it makes me too happy lol,” Haynes, 28, wrote for the Instagram post that featured a cute video of the cast heading to their seats. “This cast knows how to let loose & dance like no ones watching!!! So grateful 😘 thk u @therealchazbonofor showing us an amazing time!”

Back in June, American Horror Story welcomed former Arrow and Teen Wolf star Haynes to its ever-expanding, star-studded ensemble of regular players. Since then, news of more casting — along with several spine-tingling teasers and tantalizing Easter eggs for the series as a whole have been revealed in ahead of the show’s early September premiere date.

American Horror Story returns Sept. 5 on FX.