Cult of Cher: American Horror Story Stars Hit Up Sin City!

By @fancifemini

Looks like American Horror Story has a new honorary cast member!

The stars of Ryan Murphy‘s hit horror anthology’s latest installment, Cult, traveled en masse to Las Vegas on Saturday to take in a Cher concert at the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino’s Park Theater.

Franchise newcomer Colton Haynes shared a number of cute Instagram snaps of his fellow cast members, including Sarah PaulsonBilly EichnerBillie Lourd, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Grossman and more.

In one photo, the crew even poses for a shot with the iconic “Believe” singer, who can be seen standing toward the back of group.

“I can’t explain how incredible yesterday was going to see Cher with our @ahsfx #AHScult cast! And my love for torturing @billyeichner is never going to end…it makes me too happy lol,” Haynes, 28, wrote for the Instagram post that featured a cute video of the cast heading to their seats. “This cast knows how to let loose & dance like no ones watching!!! So grateful 😘 thk u @therealchazbonofor showing us an amazing time!”

 

Back in June, American Horror Story welcomed former Arrow and Teen Wolf star Haynes to its ever-expanding, star-studded ensemble of regular players. Since then, news of more casting — along with several spine-tingling teasers and tantalizing Easter eggs for the series as a whole have been revealed in ahead of the show’s early September premiere date.

American Horror Story returns Sept. 5 on FX.