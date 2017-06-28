America Ferrera Celebrates 12 Years with Husband Ryan Piers Williams

Congratulations to America Ferrera and her husband Ryan Piers Williams!

The couple celebrated 12 years together in Iceland, with the Superstore star taking to Instagram to share a series of cute photos from their vacation.

12 years of this… #HappyAnniversary A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Jun 27, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

“12 years of this… #HappyAnniversary,” Ferrera, 33, wrote in the caption of a video.

The two first met when Williams, 36, cast Ferrera in his student film while at the University of Southern California. They became engaged in June 2010 and married in 2011.

Well, we had a nice run. #worthit #bluelagoon A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Jun 23, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

The lovebirds enjoyed a swim in the Blue Lagoon and had fun bouncing inside a giant bubble.

Ferrera has transformed her lifestyle with the help of here husband, who has joined her in triathlon runs.

“They aren’t one of those flashy couples,” a friend of the pair told PEOPLE in 2007 when they began looking for a home together.

“We kind of connected from the get-go on that professional level and that was something that really drew us to each other,” Ferrera told PEOPLE after her engagement, “a shared passion for what we do and our work.”