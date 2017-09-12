Amber Tamblyn Says She Has Proof James Woods Tried to Pick Her Up When She Was 16

Amber Tamblyn is doubling down on her allegation about James Woods after the actor called it a lie.

The 34-year-old actress took to Twitter again to back up her account that Woods, 70, tried to pick her up and invited her to Vegas when she was 16. Tamblyn shared a screenshot of a text conversation Tuesday morning that appears to shows her friend corroborating her story.

“Since I know people love to question the [integrity] and honesty of women when they come forward with stories like this, here you go,” the actress tweeted alongside the texts that show the friend remembering the incident after Tamblyn brings it up.

Tamblyn shared her story after Woods criticized the upcoming film Call My By Your Name for featuring a 24-year-old grad student falling in love with his professor’s 17-year-old son. In response, Armie Hammer, who plays the older man in the film, called Woods out for dating a 19-year-old when Woods was 60. Tamblyn then responded to Hammer’s tweet.

“James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once,” the actress wrote on Twitter Monday. “He wanted to take us to Vegas. ‘I’m 16’ I said. ‘Even better’ he said.”

Woods denied the allegations on his Twitter late Monday night, calling Tamblyn’s story “a lie.”

Woods then tweeted that he was a fan of Hammer’s and thought he was a good actor.

Call Me By Your Name is set to hit theaters Nov. 24.