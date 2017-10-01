Amber Rose Transforms into a Sultry Superhero for Her 3rd Annual SlutWalk

Amber Rose is keeping the streets free of slut-shaming and sexual assault as a sexy superhero.

The model, 33, held her third annual SlutWalk in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, appearing at the event as her superhero alter ego: Captain Save a Hoe. Rose donned a white leotard with a pink cape and belt around her waist with the letters “CSH.” She sported a long blonde wig with a headband to complete her look.

“And so it begins,” she captioned a photo of herself showing off her outfit on Instagram.

Rose’s beau 21 Savage was on-hand to lend his support, walking through the event with her while holding her hand.

Special celebrity guests also included Blac Chyna and Just Brittany, who have had their own experiences with slut shaming. Chyna feuded on social media throughout her relationship with Rob Kardashian, but the tension reached its peak on July 5 when Kardashian repeatedly shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about his ex on Instagram and Twitter — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity. Meanwhile, Just Brittany came under fire online after she accused her boyfriend Z-Ro of domestic abuse.

Ahead of the second year, Rose exclusively talked to PEOPLE about the growing event that takes a stand against rape culture and victim blaming.

“Last year people didn’t quite understand what a SlutWalk was,” said Rose, who took to the stage recounting her own painful experiences of public scrutiny. “The number one misconception was people assuming that it was a walk to promote prostitution or promiscuity, which is really stupid. That’s the total opposite of what it was.”