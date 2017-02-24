Amber Rose Purchases L.A. Strip Club

Amber Rose is expanding her business ventures.

While accepting an award at the All Def Movie Awards on Wednesday night, the model — who competed on season 23 of Dancing with the Stars last fall — revealed to the audience that she purchased a strip club in Los Angeles.

“Do you all know Ace of Diamonds?” Rose, 33, said in a video — first reported by The Shade Room — during her acceptance speech. “Well, I bought it.”

After accepting the award, Rose and her best friend Blac Chyna — who recently split with her fiancé Rob Kardashian — could then be seen walking through the tables of attendees.

Last summer, Rose and her ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa, celebrated their love for each other that "never goes away" at Ace of Diamonds as they reached a settlement in their divorce.

Last summer, Rose and her ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa, celebrated their love for each other that “never goes away” at Ace of Diamonds as they reached a settlement in their divorce. “Too much fun with my Ex hubby last night & no we didn’t celebrate our divorce we celebrated our love 4 each other cuz that never goes away,” Rose tweeted about their night out together.

Although Rose’s new role is behind the scenes as owner of the L.A. gentleman’s club, Rose has a history with strip clubs: she used to be a stripper herself. In fact, Rose is the founder of the Amber Rose Slut Walk — its mantra is “strippers have feelings, too” — which was first held almost two years ago.

In October 2015, Rose and hundreds of supporters gathered in L.A. for her Slut Walk — a reminder to the world, as one sign put it, that “My Clothes Are Not My Consent.” The idea behind the walk is to convey the message that double standards and blaming victims of sexual assault and rape perpetuates a culture of sexual violence.