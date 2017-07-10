Amber Rose Says She and Rapper 21 Savage Are 'Perfect for Each Other' — Read Her Emotional Note

Amber Rose has a new man in her life.

The model took to Instagram early Monday morning to share a candid, emotional note about rapper 21 Savage, whom she’s been spotted spending time with in recent weeks.

“It’s pretty amazing waking up every morning feeling love like this,” she captioned a photo of the two in bed. “I’ve cried endlessly and been hurt a lot in my life, I’ve been abused, talked to like I wasn’t s—, been gaslighted and Slut shamed by men that I once loved and cared about. So I’m so thankful that God brought this amazing person in my life who genuinely has my back and is ready to ‘pull up’ to defend my honor by any means.”

“Maybe he’s just as broken as me and that’s why we’re perfect for each other,” she added. “But either way he’s not going anywhere and neither am I.”

Rose also shared a video of the two kissing and cuddling in the mirror.

“When he loves spoiling you but you got ur own money so you spoil him instead,” she wrote. “Ain’t nothin like that #thuglove.”

When he loves spoiling you but you got ur own money so you spoil him instead 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Does Amber Rose Want to Have More Kids With Ex-Husband Wiz Khalifa?

Over the weekend, Rose took to Instagram to share a clip from 21 Savage’s recent radio interview with The Real After Party on Real 92.3.

“She’s beautiful, right?” he said. “We’ve just been kicking it, man. She’s a real cool woman. She treats me like a king, so it is what it is. And no disrespect will be tolerated, at all. Keep your mouth closed, no hoes, no bitches, no nothing, ’cause I’m pulling up.”

When asked about the age difference between the two — Rose is 33 and Savage is 24 — the rapper said he was only younger “in age, not mentally.”

But that being said, he’s still learning a few things from her.

“She makes me do s— that I don’t normally do,” he explained. “Like take vitamins and drink water.”

#issaking 👑 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

FROM PEN: Wendy Williams’ Perfect Date Night Might Not Be What You Expect

Most recently, Rose was linked to Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy. The two split in February after about five months of dating.

The star shares a 4-year-old son, Sebastian Taylor, with rapper Wiz Khalifa.