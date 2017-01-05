Pucker Up! Amber Rose Calls Val Chmerkovskiy ‘My Love’ in Smoochy Snapshot

Are Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy in love?

The model and the Dancing with the Stars pro might only have been dating for three months, but the model is hinting that things are getting very serious between the two.

On Wednesday evening, Rose, 33, shared a photo to Instagram of Chmerkovskiy, 30, kissing her while holding her face with the caption, “My love,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

My Love ❤️ A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 4, 2017 at 6:13pm PST

Rose competed on season 23 of DWTS and was paired with Val’s older brother, fellow pro dancer Maks Chmerkovskiy. At the end of October, PEOPLE reported that Chmerkovskiy and Rose were first spotted getting friendly at her birthday party. “They met through Maks and really like each other,” a source told PEOPLE. “It’s very new, but it’s going well.”

On Wednesday’s broadcast of her podcast Loveline, the mother of one opened up about her romance. “It’s amazing. It’s so good,” she shared with co-host Dr. Chris Donaghue. “It’s been four months and I love his family and everyone is great. Right now, it’s just absolutely amazing and I’m super, super happy.”

In early December, PEOPLE reported that the duo’s relationship turned official. “They’re solid and in a good place,” a second source told PEOPLE of the pair, who stepped out hand-in-hand in Los Angeles a week prior. “They’re both very happy with how things are going.”

And weeks later, Rose broke her social media fast by posting a picture of Chmerkovskiy, a.k.a. her “bae,” on social media. “When you said you were going to stay off social media until the New Year but Bae keeps posting hot ass pictures,” she captioned a headshot of the DWTS pro.

When you said you were going to stay off social media until the New Year but Bae keeps posting hot ass pictures 😩 A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Dec 16, 2016 at 2:47pm PST

The adorable Instagram photo was posted hours after Maks and his fiancée Peta Murgatroyd welcomed their first child — son Shai Aleksander — in New York City.

Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy 👶🏻 5:34am 01/04/17 I became a proud uncle!! A photo posted by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:31am PST

“and just like that there’s a new purpose in all our lives. what a blessing,” Chmerkovskiy tweeted not long after his nephew was born.