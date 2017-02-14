Friends Forever! Amber Rose Sticks By Her BFF Blac Chyna Following Split From Val Chmerkovskiy

Amber Rose seems to want to stay close to home after breaking up with Dancing with the Stars boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy.

Rose, 33, took to Instagram on Monday to post a sweet tribute to her best friend and Rob & Chyna star Blac Chyna, after she shared a red carpet kiss with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa at a Pre-Grammy party on Saturday.

“We are always there for each other through thick and thin no matter what people say about us,” Rose wrote. “We’re lovers, we’re fighters and we’re extremely strong women.”

“Often misunderstood from the public but f— it if there’s any person in the world that understands me it’s her,” Rose continued.

The heartfelt post comes at a tough time for both ladies. Rose addressed rumors surrounding her split from Chmerkovskiy, taking to Instagram to also set the record straight on her relationship with Khalifa.

“Please allow me the opportunity to introduce my situation. I’m super sad and I would like to let my supporters know what’s going on in my life,” she wrote.

“Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for Sebastian,” Rose continued. “We’ve been through hell and back so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a night out of fun is not a big deal for either of us, we are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together.”

Chyna was recently seen without her engagement ring on Friday. Reps for Chyna and Rob Kardashian did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chyna was spotted out to lunch with Jamel Davenport, a guy she was observed getting close to during a Super Bowl party at Estrella’s MA Theater in West Hollywood.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE the pair are still in a relationship but living separately.

“They are together, but not living together,” the source said. “It’s a bizarre situation. They are still engaged and Chyna wears her ring. There haven’t been any wedding talks though.”

Reports of Chyna spending time with other men have Kardashian in an unhappy mood, the source said.

“One of their main issues is that Rob doesn’t trust her,” continues the source. “Even rumors of Chyna getting close to other guys, will cause another epic fight.”

While Rose and Chyna may have their fair share of boy troubles between them, it’s clear their friendship is a strong pillar in both of their lives. The two are frequently seen in each other’s Instagram accounts, and Rose is considered an “auntie” to Chyna and Kardashian’s daughter, Dream.