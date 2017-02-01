Amber Heard Steps Out in L.A. as She Prepares for Her Role in Aquaman

Amber Heard seems to be enjoying the California weather!

The Zombieland actress ventured out in Los Angeles on Monday wearing a sheer white blouse, black pants and high-heeled black ankle boots.

She also wore a small, black shoulder purse with gold studs and a larger black leather tote.

Heard, 30, officially started working on the upcoming Aquaman film, with the film’s director taking to Twitter to reveal a photo of the actress alongside her costars Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson during their first table read.

“After school detention with the new Breakfast Club,” he captioned the shot. Heard plays Mera, queen of Atlantis and love interest of Momoa’s Aquaman in the upcoming superhero film.

Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp in May and had to schedule some of the divorce proceedings around her busy schedule filming Justice League in London.

Their divorce was officially finalized earlier this month.

While Mera will be introduced in Justice League, she is expected to play a bigger role in Wan’s standalone Aquaman film, scheduled to hit theaters on July 27, 2018.

Justice League will arrive in theaters first, on Nov. 17, 2017.