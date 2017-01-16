Amber Heard Makes First Public Outing After Divorce from Johnny Depp Is Finalized

Amber Heard gets by with a little help from her friends.

After her drawn-out divorce from Johnny Depp was finalized on Friday, the 30-year-old actress stepped out with some pals for a bite to eat in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Donning a black top and pants, a faded denim jacket and sunglasses, Heard stepped out of her black SUV for her first public outing since the divorce was finalized.

The Rum Diary costars became embroiled in a nasty court after the actress filed to end her 15-month marriage to Depp in May, and accused him of domestic abuse.

A Los Angeles judge finalized the divorce on Friday, paving the way for the $7 million divorce settlement.

“It is a great day. All Amber wanted was a divorce and now she has it. In the words of Gerald Ford, ‘Our long national nightmare is over,’ ” Heard’s attorney Pierce O’Donnell told PEOPLE.

The judge had denied Depp’s request to impose a $100,000 sanction on Heard for allegedly delaying the proceeding. Depp, 53, will also pay $500,000 toward Heard’s legal fees, according to court papers.

On Dec. 30, the actress had filed a Request for Order motion with the court to enforce the $7 million settlement, which was to be donated to charity.

RELATED VIDEO: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Reach Settlement in Divorce

In court documents filed Friday, the former couple outlined how they will divide their assets and property. Heard will keep the dogs — Pistol and Boo — who were at the center of the couple’s infamous dog-smuggling showdown with Australian officials in 2015.

Depp, meanwhile, gets to keep all of his properties and real-estate holdings around the world, including Los Angeles, his home state of Kentucky, France and the Bahamas. Additionally, the court documents list 42 vehicles that Depp will hang on to, from cars to motorcycles to boats.