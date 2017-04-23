Amber Heard and Tesla Founder Elon Musk Show PDA During First Public Outing in Australia

Amber Heard and billionaire Elon Musk stepped out together for the first time in public while in Australia, where the actress is currently filming her upcoming movie Aquaman.

The actress, 31, and the Tesla founder, 45, spent Sunday at the Gold Coast’s Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, where they walked arm-in-arm through the reserve. The pair also held hands and took part in the sanctuary’s TreeTop Challenge zip lining ropes courses.

Later on Sunday, Heard made the couple’s romance Instagram official by sharing a photo of herself resting her arm against Musk, a kiss-mark clearly visible on his cheek.

“Cheeky,” she captioned the photo.

Cheeky A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

This isn’t the first time Heard and Musk have spent time together. In March, both attended a VIP movie screening of Al Gore’s upcoming documentary, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power in California. The two were also spotted last July at the same luxurious Miami hotel, the Delano South Beach, though they were not seen together.

RELATED VIDEO: Are Amber Heard and Elon Musk Hanging Out Amid Their Pending Divorces? Both Spotted at Same Miami Hotel

Heard’s contentious divorce from actor Johnny Depp was finalized in January; Heard officially filed for the split last May. Elon Musk filed for divorce from wife Talulah Riley in January 2015. Musk has five sons from a previous marriage.