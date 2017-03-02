Amber Heard Steps Out Again with Billionaire Elon Musk

Amber Heard just stepped out again with a guy who makes her ex-husband Johnny Depp look like a pauper.

The actress went to a VIP movie screening with Tesla founder Elon Musk in California on Tuesday, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The pair were at a showing of Al Gore’s upcoming documentary, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, hosted by Apple CEO Tim Cook in Palo Alto. (Page Six first reported the outing.)

Musk, 45, and Heard, 30, were spotted out together on multiple occasions last year, amid their respective divorces from Talulah Riley and Depp.

The actress and Musk, whose fortune has been estimated at over $13 billion, were first seen together in Miami, where they were both staying at the Delano South Beach in July 2016. Two weeks later they were again spotted together at a London nightclub.

Amid speculation about a romance, a source told PEOPLE, “Amber and Elon are friends and have been for a few years.”

Later that summer, the source confirmed a Hollywood Reporter report that Musk sent emails to Machete Kills director Robert Rodriguez in 2013 asking to meet Heard, but said the tech billionaire simply likes to get to know “interesting people from all different industries.”

“They have been friends for four years, and they remain just friends now,” the source added to PEOPLE.

Heard and Depp’s tumultuous divorce was finalized earlier this year, Heard’s attorney Pierce O’Donnell told PEOPLE in January, “It is a great day. All Amber wanted was a divorce and now she has it. In the words of Gerald Ford, ‘Our long national nightmare is over.’ “