Amber Heard, Cara Delevingne and Shailene Woodley Reveal Trump's 'Alternative Constitution' in New Sketch

Amber Heard, Cara Delevingne, Shailene Woodley and some of their famous friends think they’ve found the secret behind some of President Trump’s more controversial decisions: an “Alternative Constitution.”

The trio, along with other notable actors like Susan Sarandon, Lizzy Caplan, Chloe Bennet, Constance Wu, Matt McGorry and Jamie Chung, expose the truth behind this “Alternative Constitution” in a new video for Funny or Die.

“Historians confirmed the existence of another Constitution. And it’s called the ‘Alternative Constitution,'” they joked. “And Trump was accidentally given the only other copy when he was a teen. He’s working from the wrong Constitution and he doesn’t even know it.”

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

Heard gives an example. While the original Constitution reads, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion,” the Alternative Constitution goes a bit further, adding, “But if a handsome, brave, scared president makes an executive order that favors one religion over another, he shall only experience pure ecstasy.”

In another passage, Bennet discovers why “Trump felt justified banning green card holders,” reading from the alternative Constitution, “They with cards of green should be kept away by any means, by wall, by force, or with magic beans.”

Check out the video for more revelations.