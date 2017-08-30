New Mom Amanda Seyfried Shares Rare Selfie From Date Night Out with Husband Thomas Sadoski

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski know how to do date night.

The actress, 31, adorably bragged about spending time with her husband, 41, on Instagram Tuesday night as she captioned a sweet selfie of the two with a simple “#datenightdoneright.”

The private couple rarely share personal pictures as they adapt to their new life as parents since welcoming a daughter in March. The black-and-white selfie showed the two snuggling together, making a sweet memento of their special night.

Seyfried and Sadoski got engaged last September after falling in love on the set of The Last Word. They eloped in a private ceremony in March, just before their daughter was born. The actress recently opened up about the pregnancy and motherhood during a podcast appearance, admitting that it was an unexpected yet happy surprise.

“We knew that we wanted to be together and make a baby, but you know, sometimes things happen and it’s the biggest blessing in the world,” she said told Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast. “We were so excited.”

The actress also explained why she and Sadoski have opted to keep their baby’s name under wraps.

“It’s about us as a family,” she explained, adding, “Our friends [know] and you know what that caused? A lot of embroidery. A lot of embroidered towels.”