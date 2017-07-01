New Mom Amanda Seyfried Gushes About Husband Thomas Sadoski: ‘Still Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’

Mamma Mia! star Amanda Seyfried is still blissfully in love with husband Thomas Sadoski after saying “I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do!”

The couple — who eloped and welcomed their first child, a girl, in March — have been together since finding romance on the set of their film, The Last Word, a year prior.

On Friday, Seyfried posted an adorable photo of them sitting on toy horses with their dog by their side, in honor of her husband’s 41st birthday.

“Still can’t take my eyes off you,” the Mean Girls alum captioned the shot. “Happy Birthday to the man of my life.”

Seyfried, 31, also posted another photo of the three on Saturday that showed her hanging on his shoulders as he petted their dog during what looked like an outdoor hike.

Not pictured was their little bundle of joy, whose name has yet to be released by the private duo.

Sadoski did discuss their wedding during an appearance on The Late Late Show in March.

“We eloped,” he said. “We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing.”

PEOPLE confirmed the couple’s engagement last September after the actress was pictured wearing a silver band on her left ring finger while out and about with her beloved dog Finn in New York City.

The two first met met while working together on the off-Broadway show The Way We Get By in 2015.