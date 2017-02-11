Amal Clooney's Mom Baria Seen Buying Vintage Children's Books in London

Looks like Amal Clooney‘s mom might be getting ready to spoil her new grandchildren!

Baria Alamuddin was spotted shopping for children’s books in East London a few days before news broke that her daughter is expecting twins with her actor husband George Clooney. The stylish broadcast journalist was seen in the London district of Shoreditch entering a second-hand book store where a source tells PEOPLE she bought several vintage children’s books.

Among the dozen or so titles were old Ladybird and Enid Blyton books, both distinctly British. She was also seen entering a vintage clothing shop and a gift store on her shopping trip.

The shopping trip came days before PEOPLE confirmed the the human rights lawyer, 39, was pregnant with twins. Since then, close friend and wedding guest Matt Damon has talked about George, 55, stepping into his new role of dad.

“Those kids are really lucky,” Damon, 46, gushed to Today‘s Natalie Morales in an interview that aired on Friday. “She’s spectacular … He’ll be great. He’s so smart, he’s so loving. He’s going to be great.”

The couple was last spotted out in early February at the Barcelona airport shortly after celebrating Amal’s birthday with George’s parents in tow. The human rights lawyer was in the Spanish city to speak at the ADP ReThink Human Capital Management conference. It was a family affair as the discussion was moderated by her father-in-law Nick Clooney, a veteran journalist and academic.

The Clooneys have also started nesting in their recently renovated English mansion west of London where they were spotted taking a stroll down the bank of the River Thames in mid-January.