Amal Clooney Heads Back to Work Three Months After Delivering Twins

Amal Clooney is back at work as an international human rights lawyer three months after welcoming twins with husband George Clooney.

The British lawyer released a statement addressing threats of forcible detention made against her longtime client, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed.

“Any attempt by a Maldivian diplomat to detain President Nasheed in Sri Lanka would constitute a violation of international law as well as Sri Lankan criminal law,” Clooney said in a statement. “President Nasheed should not be returned to the Maldives to serve a sentence that resulted from a sham trial, and it is incumbent on the Sri Lankan authorities to ensure that his rights are respected while he is in their country.”

Nasheed was charged with terrorism in 2005 and sentenced to 13 years in prison after a controversial trial. Clooney and her legal team have argued that Nasheed had been wrongfully imprisoned and that his detention was in violation of international law.

Nasheed was granted asylum in the U.K. in May 2016.

The former Maldives president is just one of Clooney’s high-profile clients. The human rights lawyer is also currently representing ISIS human trafficking survivor Nadia Murad and has spoken out against the terrorist group at the United Nations.

Clooney made her first public appearance since welcoming twins Ella and Alexander at the Venice Film Festival with husband George last week. The radiant couple stepped out for the premiere of George’s latest film Suburbicon and stunned on the red carpet.

George opened up about the dangerous nature of Amal’s work in an interview with French outlet Paris Match before the twins’ birth and said that they have decided to be cut back their travel to risky areas of the world.

“We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger,” the actor tells the magazine. “I won’t go to South Sudan any more or the Congo, Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she’ll avoid places where she knows she isn’t welcome.”