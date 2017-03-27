Celebrity
#MommyGoals: Celeb Moms Who Get Glam with Their Babies Like It's NBD
Hollywood’s hottest mamas – Gisele, Miranda, Kim and more – take their babies everywhere, even when they’re getting their glam on
MEGHAN KING EDMONDS
"Making it werq," the Real Housewives of Orange County star captioned her March 2017 glam squad plus baby shot. In the comments, she wrote back to a supportive follower, saying, "My life might be on tv but it's just a normal life (in the ways that matter I think)!"
MOLLY SIMS
Scarlett, Sims' then 10-month-old daughter, was completely transfixed by her mama's beauty routine as she got glam for the 2016 UNICEF Ball.
TERRI SEYMOUR
The first time she breastfed her newborn daughter is a memory that will last forever for Extra correspondent Seymour. "It's amazing how they know exactly what to do in their first moments on Earth almost more than we do!" Seymour wrote in her first blog for PEOPLE. "I was crying tears of joy, and baby Coco found her way to my breast and the bond began."
ALYSSA MILANO
"Make-up, hair in rollers, breastfeeding and being prepped by our producer for #TheTalk," Milano posted on Instagram in March 2015, looking positively serene nursing then 6-month-old daughter Elizabella Dylan while getting the full pre-TV treatment.
KIM KARDASHIAN
One of the busiest women in the world, Kardashian West is also the most important woman in the world to daughter North, then 20 months, who caught a snooze in her mama's arms as Kim sat patiently through hair and makeup. "Quick glam and a snuggle," she captioned a February 2015 Instagram pic.
GISELE BÜNDCHEN
When Bündchen posted her breastfeeding glamour shot in 2013, it almost broke the Internet. The kicker: She was chilling with 1-year-old daughter Vivian and looking oh-so-gorgeous having her hair, makeup and nails done after "15 hours flying and only 3 hours of sleep."
ALI LANDRY
Landry took this photo in 2012 to raise awareness of "the good, the bad and the ugly" of nursing for National Breastfeeding Month. "Nobody told me about insanely sore nipples or wrestling with a breast pump or how you cry the first time you spill some of that liquid gold," she shared of feeding sessions in the makeup chair with then 10-month-old son Marcelo.
MIRANDA KERR
Just three months after giving birth, Kerr defied science and looked as fierce as ever in a long silk robe and red heels, Tweeting a shot of herself breastfeeding son Flynn (now 6) backstage at a Victoria's Secret shoot, as one does.
