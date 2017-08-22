People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Celebrity

Allison Janney Says Anna Faris is ‘Getting Through’ Chris Pratt Split: ‘She Comes to Work with a Smile on Her Face’

By @russian_ale

Posted on

Allison Janney has nothing but praise for Anna Faris following the news of her recent separation.

The actress, 57, gave an update on her Mom costar after her split from Chris Pratt and said that Faris is making it through the breakup and going to work with a smile on her face.

“She just is a trooper. She comes to work with a smile on her face,” Janney told E! News. “She’s a professional. I love her to death. Her private life she keeps pretty much to herself. She comes to work and gets the job done. She’s got a big smile on her face and she’s getting through it.”

"A Cricket and a Hedge Made of Gold" -- When Marjorie takes a break from the group, Bonnie becomes the go-to for everyone's problems, and Christy tries to overcome a painful memory from her past, on MOM, Thursday, April 27 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured left to right: Anna Faris as Christy and Allison Janney as Bonnie. Photo: Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. ÃÂ© 2017 WBEI. All rights reserved.
Faris and Janney on Mom

Janney and Faris, 40, are currently filming the fifth season of their hit CBS comedy on which they play mother and daughter. Janney added that the cast and crew are helping Faris through the hard time.

“We’re all very supportive of her and love her and feel badly for both of them. We love them both,” she said. “They’re such great people.”

RELATED: In Their Own Words: Chris Pratt & Anna Faris On The Highs & Lows Of Their Relationship

Pratt, 38, previously appeared on the CBS sitcom where he seduced Faris’ character, giving viewers a chance to watch the former couple and frequent collaborators in action again.

The two announced their separation in a joint statement after eight years of marriage. They have one child together, 5-year-old Jack.