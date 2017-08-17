Celebrity

All the A-Listers Who Scored Tickets to Opening Night of Hamilton in L.A.

Wednesday’s opening night performance of Hamilton at the Pantages Theater brought out some of the biggest names in Hollywood

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

The creator of the hit Broadway musical was front and center with wife Vanessa Nadal. "Let's do this. #HamiltonLA," he captioned his selfie

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

JOSH GAD

The actor proudly showed off his Playbill, along with the caption: "It never ceases to amaze me just how remarkable and perfect this masterpiece is. So happy to celebrate the opening with the incredible @mrroryomalley and once again soak in the genius of Lin and this incredible company. Congrats on the opening LA."

AVA DUVERNAY

The director took a fun selfie with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Ealy and Niecy Nash. "Hamilton LA premiere. The songs we love. The story retold. Vital," Duvernay wrote.

HELEN HUNT

"We're in the room where it HAPPENS!!!!!" the actress captioned her selfie

STERLING K. BROWN

The This Is Us star excitedly took a selfie before the start of the show. "Opening night of #Hamilton in Los Angeles!!!! #GameTime," Brown wrote.

Shonda Rhimes Instagram; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

SHONDA RHIMES

Perhaps the Grey's Anatomy showrunner celebrated her new Netflix venture with one of her favorite Broadway shows. "It is HAPPENING!!!!" Rhimes captioned the photo of her Playbill.

Taran Killam Instagram

TARAN KILLAM

The SNL alum, who played King George III in the Broadway musical, showed his support at the opening. "Celebrating the homies on my home turf," Killam wrote.

JEFF PERRY

The Scandal star marked his 62nd birthday at the Pantages. "Ready for a fun birthday night at @hamiltonmusical opening tonight in Hollywood," Perry wrote.

