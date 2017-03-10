SIGOURNEY WEAVER

Oh, Sigourney. Where do we begin? Our beloved Ripley has continued to demonstrate both versatile action, comedic and dramatic chops, with critically lauded performances in Gorillas in the Mist and Working Girl. She would resume the role of Ellen Ripley in two more Alien films in the '90s, parody her own sci-fi queen image in the cult comedy Galaxy Quest and then win a Saturn Award for Avatar in 2009. Plus, we enjoyed her recent cameo in the 2016, all-female cast reboot of Ghostbusters.