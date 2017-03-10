Celebrity
The Cast of Alien: Where Are They Now?
Ahead of a special celebration of the film at SXSW — and the release of Alien: Covenant in May — we’re catching up with the lauded cast
SIGOURNEY WEAVER
Oh, Sigourney. Where do we begin? Our beloved Ripley has continued to demonstrate both versatile action, comedic and dramatic chops, with critically lauded performances in Gorillas in the Mist and Working Girl. She would resume the role of Ellen Ripley in two more Alien films in the '90s, parody her own sci-fi queen image in the cult comedy Galaxy Quest and then win a Saturn Award for Avatar in 2009. Plus, we enjoyed her recent cameo in the 2016, all-female cast reboot of Ghostbusters.
PAUL REISER
Reiser, whose corporate weasel was the most despicable non-alien entity of the film, has continued to work steadily in Hollywood while also releasing a string of books. He was recently in Whiplash and The Little Hours, and he's back on TV in Netflix's Stranger Things.
MICHAEL BIEHN
Biehn has continued to work steadily after breaking out with another James Cameron film you may remember, The Terminator. Since Aliens, he appeared in other great genre fare like The Abyss in 1989, K2 in 1991, the Western Tombstone in 1993 and The Rock in 1996.
LANCE HENRIKSEN
Henriksen's distinctive features have been utilized in any number of films since Alien, in works as far-ranging as Kathryn Bigelow's vampire Western Near Dark (with Aliens costars Bill Paxton and Jenette Goldstein), the monster-horror flick Pumpkinhead (in 1987 and 1988, respectively) and Jim Jarmusch's Johnny Depp-starring "psychedelic Western," Dead Man, in 1995. He also had a recurring role in Fox's television series Millennium.
JENETTE GOLDSTEIN
Arguably the most memorable of the Space Marines featured in Alien, Jenette Goldstein's PFC Jenette Vasquez was her first film role, and it won her a Saturn Award. Goldstein would appear alongside Alien costars Lance Henriksen and Bill Paxton in Kathryn Bigelow's vampire Western Near Dark and go onto roles in Star Trek: Generations and Titanic. She is currently the proprietor of a large-cup bra specialty store called Jenette Bras.
CARRIE HENN
Though Henn's portrayal of shell-shocked alien massacre survivor Newt was critically acclaimed, she declined to pursue a career in Hollywood further, opting instead to become a teacher.
BILL PAXTON
Paxton, one of the only actors to have the honor of being offed by a Terminator, Alien and Predator, maintained a busy schedule post-Alien. He appeared with Alien costars Lance Henriksen and Jenette Goldstein in Kathryn Bigelow's Near Dark and went on to notch appearances in some of the biggest blockbusters of the '90s, including Twister, Apollo 13 and Tombstone, with Alien costar Michael Biehn. Sadly, he passed away on Feb. 25 following a stroke he suffered during heart surgery.
