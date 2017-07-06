Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Kiss and Have Some Fun in the Sun During Sexy Ibiza Getaway

Sun’s out, bods out!

Power couple Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander were spotted enjoying the warm Ibizan sun on Wednesday as they showed off their killer summer bods. The two were seen getting cozy on a yacht in the European party spot as they kissed while taking in the sights.

The Danish Girl Oscar winner 28, stunned in a burgundy strapless polka-dot bikini while the Alien: Covenant actor, 40, kept it casual in dark-blue shorts.

Both stars flashed their enviable, athletic physiques — which no doubt came in handy during their latest round of projects. Fassbender recently appeared in the action film Assassin’s Creed, while Vikander went through intense training for her role in the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot.

The high-profile twosome have kept their relationship largely under wraps after meeting and falling in love while filming The Light Between Oceans in late 2014. While promoting the movie, they spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the importance of keeping their relationship private.

“I think we’ve made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us,” Vikander said. “It was very easy to unite, but that’s quite personal.”

And when asked how they’re able to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight compared with other stars, Fassbender had a very simple answer: “But that’s other people. Each to their own. I’m not going to talk about my private life with a total stranger, unless I feel like I need to. Why would I? I don’t.”