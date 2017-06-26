Alexander Skarsgard Shows Off His Chiseled (and Slightly Sunburned) Abs During Italian Vacation

Alexander Skarsgard‘s Tarzan eight–pack is here to stay!

The 40-year-old Swedish actor is vacationing on the picturesque Italian island of Capri, ditching his shirt while enjoying some fun in the sun.

In photos of the vacation, the True Blood alum didn’t seem to let a little sunburn bother him. He showed off his chiseled (slightly red) abs while on a boat.

This isn’t the first time Skarsgard’s body has been the talk of the town.



Months before filming 2016’s The Legend of Tarzan, Skarsgard tripled his food intake (eating 7000 calories a day!) and lifted heavy weights to put on 25 lbs.

While shooting, Skarsgard followed a strict sugar-, gluten-, wheat-, dairy- and alcohol-free regimen, eating six small meals throughout the day and working out twice a day.

Although his hard work definitely paid off, the Big Little Lies actor said couldn’t wait to get back to eating carbs.

“I spent four days just in bed, being fed by Dad,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “He cooked these pastas with rich sauces and bone marrow and fried mozzarella and tons of beer and wine. It was the most incredible weekend of my life.”