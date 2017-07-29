Family Cuddles! Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Shot of Alex Rodriguez with His Daughters and Her Twins

Jennifer Lopez had a marathon week of birthday celebrations alongside boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. But looking back, the moment that appears to stand out for the “Let’s Get Loud” singer was more about family than fancy gowns and cakes.

On Friday, Lopez shared a throwback photo to Instagram from her low-key birthday bash on Monday — featuring a smiling Rodriguez cuddling up to his daughters (Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8) and Lopez’s twins (Max and Emme, 9).

“This…” the 48-year-old Out of Sight star captioned the adorable moment, adding a heart emoji afterwards.

Lopez and Rodriguez, 42, have been nearly inseparable since PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in March, blending their families together for holidays and at a handful of pool parties this summer.

“They have almost been together for six months now, but Jen says it feels like longer,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is very happy — Alex takes great care of her. She loves dating him. Their families still get along. Things are easy and fun.”

“He loves family and so does she,” a source who knows both stars told PEOPLE in April. “For Jennifer, family comes first.”

An insider added in May: “The kids all get along and it’s just one, huge happy family.”

Great weekend celebrating with our #families. #3generations (📷: Ana Carballosa/ @lacarba) A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 25, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Rodriquez appears to feel the same as Lopez does about family, posting a group photo to Instagram on Tuesday with Lopez and their blending families. (He shares his two children with ex Cynthia Scurtis, while Lopez shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony).

“Great weekend celebrating with our #families,” he wrote. “#3generations.”

Meanwhile the lovebirds, who made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala, have been hanging together in New York City where Lopez continues to shoot the upcoming third season of her hit NBC show Shades of Blue.

And between romantic bike rides and sweet dinner dates, Lopez continues to be smitten with the former Yankee star.

“I feel really lucky right now,” she told Extra of her romance. “He’s a loving father. He’s a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me. He’s caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be.”