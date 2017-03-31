Alex Rodriguez Confirms Relationship with Jennifer Lopez, Gushes: 'She's an Amazing, Amazing Girl'

The ladies of The View are batting 1,000!

During his Thursday appearance on the morning talk show, Alex Rodriguez opened up for the first time about his hot new romance with Jennifer Lopez.

When prodded about the relationship, the former Yankees player admitted, “It’s obvious.”

“We’re having a great time, she’s an amazing, amazing girl, and one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother,” he elaborated.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in March that Lopez and Rodriguez had “been dating for a few weeks.” Since the news broke, the pair have been spotted together several times, with a Lopez insider telling PEOPLE, “It’s like they can’t get enough of each other.”

Asked to divulge any secrets about Lopez, 47, that people would find surprising, Rodriguez, 41, said, “She just likes simple things. I mean, she’s a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter.”

Lopez shares two children with ex husband Marc Anthony: twins Emme and Maximilian, 9. Rodriguez has two children of his own with ex Cynthia Scurtis: daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8.

The retired baseball player also shared one more tidbit about his new lady: yes, even she snacks.

Her favorite indulgences? Chocolate chip ice cream and chocolate chip cookies.