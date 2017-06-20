A-Rod Gets Real About Making His Romance with J.Lo Work: 'If You Want to Be Together, You Are Together'

As Alex Rodriguez gets ready to start his new gig as one of Shark Tank‘s guest investors, he says finding free time to spend with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez amid their increasingly busy schedules is not even a concern.

“If you want to be together you are together,” Rodriguez, 41, told Extra at a Los Angeles event for the ABC series on Monday.

And, Rodriguez added, many aspects of the pair’s lives are already totally aligned: “Our kids get along really well, we’re both from New York, we’re both Latin, we’re both in our forties, we’re really enjoying life, but she really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met.”

A source confirmed Rodriguez and Lopez’s relationship to PEOPLE back in March, and the duo made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May.

Since then, they’ve been spotted spending time together with their children – her 9-year-old twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel, and his daughters: 9-year-old Ella Alexander and Natasha Alexander, 12.

RELATED VIDEO: J-Rod Play Tourist as They Wrap Up Their Romantic Paris Getaway: ‘Jennifer Showed Alex Her Favorite Places’

Having such an incredible woman around his girls is just an added bonus for Rodriguez, who also told Entertainment Tonight on Monday night, “Jennifer is one of the most brilliant business minds that I’ve ever met. She’s the hardest working lady and, you know, I grew up with a single mother. I have two daughters.”

Added the athlete, “I like that for my daughters and Jennifer is the role model.”

The happy couple has also found time to get away, most recently jetting to Paris, France for a European vacation.

“It was great, it was great,” Rodriguez told Extra of the trip. He added of the romantic city, “The museums are always good, and just walking around Paris is awesome.”

He added to Entertainment Tonight, “The weather was awesome. We never get six or seven days off, so we were very blessed to have that opportunity.”

FROM PEN: EW’s Top Ten Rom-Com Movie Moments

Rodriguez and Lopez, 47, know that all eyes are on them, now, but they don’t mind – in fact, the former athlete said he’s not even bothered by their new couple nickname: J-Rod.

“I’m fine with everything, it’s close to A-Rod,” he told the outlet. “She’s pretty easy-going, I think she likes it too.”