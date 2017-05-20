'In The Heights': Alex Rodriguez Visits Jennifer Lopez On the Set of Shades of Blue

Jennifer Lopez got a special visitor at work on Friday — her new boyfriend Alex Rodriguez!

The former baseball player visited the superstar on the New York City set of her NBC show Shades of Blue Friday night, taking to Instagram to share a live video that delighted fans.

“In the Heights #shades #midnight #harlee #mygirl,” Rodriguez, 41, wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo he shared of the set.

While Rodriguez was learning how set life worked, Lopez, 47, shared her own Instagram photos from the set, including a dramatic black and white shot.

“My life… Friday night filming #harleeboss #harleesantos #shadesofblue,” she wrote.

Before her beau showed up on set, Lopez was making do with FaceTiming him as she was spotted doing earlier this week during a break from filming.

The singer has also been hard at work finishing her new Spanish-language album. Lopez posted a short clip of her newest song on Instagram Saturday, jamming out to the beat during a car ride.

“Me and Tiana making sure this Spanish album is ready!! Disco en Espanol #pronto @nickyjampr #Atulado,” she wrote.

The mother of two is collaborating with ex-husband (and Latin music superstar) Marc Anthony on the album, but that hasn’t seemed to be a problem with her new boyfriend.

The couple debuted their relationship on the red carpet of the 2017 Met Gala earlier this month. A Lopez source previously told PEOPLE that the athlete is “very supportive of Jennifer” as she returns back to work on Shades.

“Jennifer is still on cloud nine. She has never seemed happier and loves sharing her life with Alex,” the source said. “He often gives her gifts with handwritten notes. It’s a very romantic relationship.”

Lopez — who is mom to 9-year-old twins Max and Emme — and Rodriguez — who shares daughters Ella, 9, and Natasha, 12, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis — have gone on tropical vacations together, dined at a slew of upscale restaurants and recently celebrated Easter as one big family with their kids.

“She loves sharing her life with Alex,” the source said. “The kids all get along and it’s just one, huge happy family.”

Though there are no plans for an engagement yet, “if Alex would propose, no one doubts she would say yes,” said the source.