Alex Rodriguez and Anne Wojcicki Have Called It Quits: Report

Alex Rodriguez and Anne Wojcicki are reportedly no longer an item.

According to Page Six, the retired Yankees legend, 41, and his entrepreneur girlfriend have called their relationship off after having been together just short of a year.

“They were an unusual couple, from very different backgrounds, but they are both smart business people, and had quite a few things in common, including a fascination with the tech world,” a source told the outlet. “But, perhaps in the end, they were a little too different.”

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Rodriguez and the 23andMe co-founder and CEO, 43, began dating earlier last year. They were spotted together at the Vanity Fair Super Bowl Party in San Francisco in early February 2016.

Rodriguez announced his retirement from baseball in August after a 22-year career. Wojcicki, a Yale graduate, helped start 23andMe, a personal genomics and biotechnology company based out of Mountain View, California, in 2006. Both were previously married, and have children from previous relationships.