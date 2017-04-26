Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Spills on First Seeing Him Onscreen — at Age 4!

Alec Baldwin was a movie star long before he met wife Hilaria, and the pair aren’t afraid to joke around about the first time she saw him onscreen — at the tender age of 4!

“I actually saw this really great movie when I was younger and it had this amazing actor in it: It was called Working Girl,” joked Hilaria, 33, while speaking with PEOPLE at the National Dance Institute’s annual gala in New York City.

“Hey, I was in that movie!” replied Alec, 59, who introduced the StarChild Auction for the non-profit arts education organization and even auctioned off a selfie for $10,000. “My wife saw me in a movie when she was 4 years old.”

“But my mother used to fast-forward through his parts because it was, like, not appropriate for my age,” added Hilaria. “I remember when I met him it brought me back because I was not allowed to watch that part.”

What a night @nationaldanceinstitute A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Apr 24, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: No One Puts Baby In a Corner! Alec Baldwin Shines As The Voice Of The Boss Baby

So, what is her favorite Alec Baldwin movie?

We can’t say for sure — but it’s definitely not It’s Complicated.

“He didn’t let me watch that one!” says Hilaria of the movie starring her husband and Meryl Streep.