Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Spills on First Seeing Him Onscreen — at Age 4!

By @RoseMinutaglio

Posted on

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Alec Baldwin was a movie star long before he met wife Hilaria, and the pair aren’t afraid to joke around about the first time she saw him onscreen — at the tender age of 4!

“I actually saw this really great movie when I was younger and it had this amazing actor in it: It was called Working Girl,” joked Hilaria, 33, while speaking with PEOPLE at the National Dance Institute’s annual gala in New York City.

“Hey, I was in that movie!” replied Alec, 59, who introduced the StarChild Auction for the non-profit arts education organization and even auctioned off a selfie for $10,000. “My wife saw me in a movie when she was 4 years old.”

“But my mother used to fast-forward through his parts because it was, like, not appropriate for my age,” added Hilaria. “I remember when I met him it brought me back because I was not allowed to watch that part.”

What a night @nationaldanceinstitute

A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on

So, what is her favorite Alec Baldwin movie?

We can’t say for sure — but it’s definitely not It’s Complicated.

“He didn’t let me watch that one!” says Hilaria of the movie starring her husband and Meryl Streep.