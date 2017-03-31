Alec Baldwin Opens Up About Past Drug Overdose and Daily Alcoholism Battle: 'There Was a Lot of Pain'

Alec Baldwin is opening up about his troubled past with drug addiction and alcoholism.

Sitting down for an interview with Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos to discuss his forthcoming memoir, Nevertheless (out Tuesday), the longtime actor explained his struggles with substance abuse.

When Stephanopoulos asked Baldwin what would have happened if he had not become sober in 1985, the actor replied, “I think I was one of the people who was lucky that it stuck, and therefore if I didn’t get it then, I think I would’ve got it eventually.”

“I know that at that time, what I describe — overdosing on drugs — which I’ve kept very private for years and years,” he continued. “But, I’m glad I got it when I did ’cause not many people get sober when they’re young.”

“I got sober when I was just about to turn 27,” Baldwin (now 58) said. “And those two years that I lived in that white, hot period, as a daily drug abuser, as a daily drinker … to my misery, boy, that was a tough time.”

“There was really, really a lot of pain in there,” he added. “A lot of pain.”

Baldwin’s full interview will air Monday on Good Morning America on ABC.