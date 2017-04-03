Alec Baldwin Says Infamous 2007 Voicemail Caused ‘Permanent’ Break in Relationship with Daughter Ireland

Alec Baldwin and his daughter Ireland may be able to joke about his now infamous 2007 voicemail rant, but the actor says the headline-making incident caused a “permanent” break in their relationship.

“It’s thrown in your face every day,” Baldwin, 59, said in a new interview with Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos.

When Ireland was just 11 years old, Baldwin left her a message filled with offensive language after she missed a scheduled phone call. He called Ireland a “rude, thoughtless, little pig.”

The 30 Rock star told his young daughter that she needed her “ass straightened out” and that she had “humiliated [him] for the last time.”

Although the dad-daughter duo’s relationship has mended over the years, Baldwin told Stephanopoulos that people still use the incident against him — which hurts Ireland more than anything.

“There are people who admonish me or attack me and use that as a constant spearhead to do that,” he said.

“It’s a scab that never heals cause it’s being picked at all the time by other people. My daughter, that’s hurt her in a permanent way.”

The voicemail came amid between Alec and Ireland’s mother Kim Basinger. He later admitted that the incident left him feeling suicidal.

Alec has since remarried and now has two young children with wife Hilaria Baldwin.

Baldwin opens up about the incident further in his forthcoming memoir, Nevertheless (out Tuesday).